Kareena to Shahid-Mira, celebs attend Karan’s kids’ birthday bash

MUMBAI: Ace Filmmaker Karan Johar on Wednesday hosted a birthday bash for his twins, Roohi and Yash, in Mumbai, with many B-town celebs marked their presence.
From Kareena Kapoor Khan to Shahid Kapoor and Mira Kapoor, celebs attended the bash with their little ones. Take a look at the celebs who attended the event.
Karan Johar was snapped posing with his twins Roohi and Yash in front of the paps. KJo was seen twinning with his kids at the birthday party in a black Mickey Mouse hoodie.
Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan arrived at the birthday bash along with her kids Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh. The ‘Jab We Met’ actor donned a denim jacket paired with blue jeans and tied her hair into a bun.
Tv anchor and actor Maniesh Paul was spotted with his son Yuvann Paul at the birthday party. The father-son duo was seen twinning in black outfits.
Director and choreographer Farah Khan was seen donning a loose pink top with blue pants. She accessorized her look with a cute Minnie Mouse cap.
Shah Rukh Khan’s son AbRam Khan arrived at the party in casual outfits. He opted for a plain white t-shirt with black shorts and matching sports shoes.
Actor Rani Mukerjee looked stylish in a plain white shirt and beige pants. She accessorized her look with a matching handbag and big glasses.
Actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra was seen flaunting her cute smile in front of the paps. She arrived at the bash with her kids Viaan and Samisha.
Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Kapoor attended the party in casual attires and were seen posing in front of the shutterbugs.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android