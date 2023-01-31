Jennifer Aniston turns 'desi girl', wears Manish Malhotra lehenga

LOS ANGELES: Fashion designer Manish Malhotra is highly responsible for putting India on the world map of fashion. The latest update regarding Manish's work will make your chest swell with pride even more.

Hollywood celebrity Jennifer Aniston turned desi girl in 'Murder Mystery 2' as she wore a lehenga designed by Manish in the upcoming international film.

The film's trailer was released on Monday evening on Netflix's YouTube channel. In the trailer, Jennifer is seen donning an embellished ivory lehenga. Her ensemble was completed with a matching lehenga skirt, a dupatta, and traditional jewellery. Moreover, Adam Sandler also complemented her in an ivory sherwani.