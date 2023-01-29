Things to keep in mind while getting the ears pierced
By Dr Renita Rajan, Chief Consultant Dermatologist, RENDER Skin and Hair
CHENNAI: Earrings are a default ornament in our culture. In other societies, especially in western culture, they are more of a form of intentional self-expression. Piercings as a form of body art happen later in life in comparison to our society where ear piercings happen within the first year. So here are some important points to know about earrings and ear piercings.
The timing of the first piercing:
While this can be done anytime in life, the safest time would be when the baby has completed his or her full course of tetanus vaccines. The first tetanus vaccine course is done in 14 weeks according to India’s Universal Immunisation Programme. You can plan the ear piercing once the baby has reached 5-6 months of age.
The type of earring:
It is best to use non-reactive metal earrings like gold or silver during the first piercing. This is also traditionally the norm, so it should be easy to follow through. Surgical steel earrings are a good choice as well.
Pay attention to the design of the earring. Look for earrings which have a thinner post than regular earrings. Also, a slightly longer post would make it easy for the earring to be quickly screwed on. Thick, short posts make the piercing more traumatic and uncomfortable for the baby. Avoid dangling earrings, which have a risk of ending up in the baby’s mouth. Instead, a simple, flat, lightweight model works best. Babies are less likely to disturb ornaments that are less likely to disturb them.
Do not use any kind of wooden sticks, twigs, or threads to keep the piercing hole patent. This can get infected and end up in problems. You can change the earrings after 6-8 weeks of the piercing. The hole will remain patent.
Ear piercing as an adult:
Again, for a fresh piercing, it is best to use a non-reactive metal like surgical steel, silver or gold. Choose an earring with a thin post, the length of the post should not be a big problem for adults. Avoid cartilage piercings if you tend to form keloids. Ideally do not opt for ear piercings if you have a keloidal tendency.
Keep in mind these tips when planning your baby’s or your own ear piercing.
