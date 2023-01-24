Salman to Aaryan: Celebs attend Subhash Ghai's birthday bash

MUMBAI: Subhash Ghai who is known for his iconic films like 'Karz', 'Pardes', 'Vishwanath', 'Saudagar', 'Khalnayak' just rang in his 78th birthday on Tuesday, following his 'special' day several celebrities attended his birthday bash.
‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ actor Salman Khan arrived in style to wish the filmmaker on his birthday.
Salman wore a black T-shirt, red-toned pants and a brown jacket.
Subhash Ghai was seen starting off his bash by cutting a cake with the paparazzi. His birthday bash saw his family and close friends from the industry.
Abhishek Bachchan was spotted with his wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at the birthday bash. Abhishek opted for a blazer and pants while his wifey donned a navy blue heavy-worked Anarkali suit.
Mahima Chaudhry looked stunning in her comfy yet stylish outfit and her golden hat. She posed with the birthday boy.
Anil Kapoor was seen dressed in a brown shirt and matching pants. He was accompanied by his close friend and actor Anupam Kher, who opted for a black and white outfit.
Jackie Shroff also attended the birthday in his style. He also carried a pant with him.
All smiles as Rakesh Roshan poses for the paps. He opted for a blue outfit.
Shatrughan Sinha with his wife Poonam Sinha.
Meezaan Jafri was seen in a printed shirt and white jeans.
Shehzada star Kartik Aaryan who never fails to attend such special events also graced the party in his uber-cool black t-shirt and distressed blue jeans outfit.
