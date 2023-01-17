What to keep in mind when buying hair clippers

The motor is the actual beating heart of the hair clipper, yet it's not a feature that many customers think about before buying. The motor in the hair clipper powers the blades so they can precisely cut your hair, much like the engine in a car. The three different types of clipper motors are the magnetic motor, the pivot motor and the rotary motor.



The magnetic motor is simple, perfect for a plain cut, and has a large cutting volume despite being less powerful than the other two. Despite operating at a slower pace, pivot motor hair clippers are more powerful than those with magnetic motors. They have the ability to cut hair that is heavy, thick or moist.