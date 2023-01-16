Birthday special: Sidharth Malhotra's most iconic fashion goals

MUMBAI: Actor Sidharth Malhotra, who rang into his 38th birthday on Monday, is the handsome Bollywood hunk who ever since his acting debut in Karan Johar's 'Student Of The Year', has been making girls go weak in their knees with his cute looks, sweet smile and a brilliant screen presence. Further, Sidharth’s style game has also been a cool cocktail of casual, charming and dapper looks.
Time and again he has proved that men’s fashion too is evolved and up for grabs. So, as the actor turns another year older, here's an ode to his sartorial choices that are worth a 'Baar Baar Dekho'.
Sidharth is wearing a khaki-coloured half-open shirt with front pockets. He has paired the shirt with similar-coloured trousers.
The actor has donned a ribbed cuff leather jacket. He gave this brown jacket a dapper twist by wearing a black shirt and trousers which complimented his smouldering stare.
Sidharth shared this picture in which he is dressed in an elegant white sweater and blue denim jeans. In the snap, he can be seen soaking up the sun while hanging out in a field.
The actor opted for this navy blue striped suit from the shelves of Khanijo. He styled it with a dot theme-printed scarf.
The actor set the fashion game on fire with this dapper look. He looked dashing in a red blazer paired with a white t-shirt underneath and black pants. He accessorised his look with red-tinted glasses.
