Malaika Arora exudes elegance as she walks ramp in ivory lehenga

NEW DELHI: Bollywood diva Malaika Arora turned showstopper at the Nepal jewellery expo held in Kathmandu, on Thursday. She left her fans speechless with her glamorous avatar. Check out her gorgeous look at the event.
Malaika Arora looked drop-dead gorgeous as she was seen walking in a beautiful heavily embellished ivory lehenga.
She accessorized her look with a traditional green-coloured Nepali necklace, Tilhari.
The reality TV show judge wore a beautiful green emerald silver neckpiece with matching earrings.
To complement her ramp walk outfit, she kept her tresses open to enhance her stunning look.
Malaika greeted the audience with folded hands and was seen flaunting her cute smile.
The actor flaunted the jewellery and lehenga in different poses.
