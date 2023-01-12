Golden Globe 2023: Celebs amp up fashion game at red carpet

NEWYORK: 2023 Hollywood award season commenced on Wednesday with this year's Golden Globe ceremony. Apart from the awards, the clear highlights of the night were Jerrod Carmichael's fearless hosting and the stunning and beautiful outfits of the celebs. So check out who wore what on the red carpet.

MM Keeravaani

History was created at the 2023 Golden Globe stage on Wednesday as 'Naatu Naatu' from SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' won the Best Original Song award.

The song's music composer MM Keeravaani, who accepted the trophy on behalf of the team was seen dressed in a black button-down blazer and black pants. He completed the look with matching boots.