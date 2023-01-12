Golden Globe 2023: Celebs amp up fashion game at red carpet

NEWYORK: 2023 Hollywood award season commenced on Wednesday with this year's Golden Globe ceremony. Apart from the awards, the clear highlights of the night were Jerrod Carmichael's fearless hosting and the stunning and beautiful outfits of the celebs. So check out who wore what on the red carpet.
MM Keeravaani
History was created at the 2023 Golden Globe stage on Wednesday as 'Naatu Naatu' from SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' won the Best Original Song award.
The song's music composer MM Keeravaani, who accepted the trophy on behalf of the team was seen dressed in a black button-down blazer and black pants. He completed the look with matching boots.
Ram Charan
All RRR team was seen donning black outfits. He was seen dressed in a black sherwani blazer set. He was accompanied by his wife Upasana Kamineni.
Jr NTR
'Naatu Naatu' star made a stylish entry on the red carpet of the Golden Globe in a classic black tuxedo. Man of Masses attended a screening on Tuesday at TCL Chinese Theatre where he received a grand welcome from his fans.
SS Rajamouli with his wife
Filmmaker SS Rajamouli, the man behind the magnum opus 'RRR' who bagged the Best Original song trophy at Golden Globe graced the award event in a traditional red-black dhoti kurta.
Rihanna
Singer-songwriter who never fails to give fashion goals. She was seen dressed in a velvet black ballgown. Rihanna completed the look with matching heels and a clutch.
Jenna Ortega
Jenna Ortega graced the event in a beige-toned pleated dress with statement jewellery.
Ana de Armas
Actor Ana de Armas, who was among the presenters and nominees for the 2023 Golden Globe Awards, arrived at the ceremony's Red Carpet event looking stunning in a sleeveless black dress.
Armas' dress had an intricate silver stud design running down the front. The actor also had her long hair down and added silver earrings along with a matching bracelet.
Kaley Cuoco
The actor, who is pregnant arrived in style at the 2023 Golden Globes accompanied by her boyfriend Tom Pelphrey. She was seen dressed in a purple floor-length gown.
Andrew Garfield
Hollywood Hunk Andrew Garfield opted for a simple yet stylish Mustard hued tuxedo on the red carpet, the 39-year-old left no stone unturned for this gala event. Andrew Garfield has had four Golden Globe nominations in as many categories during the course of a dozen years.
Selena Gomez
Global diva Selena Gomez is undoubtedly slayed the red-carpet game! The 'Only Murders In the Building' star was seen wearing a strapless purple velvet Valentino gown with matching puff sleeves. The singer and actress accented her outfit with dangling diamond earrings, SANTONI platform sandals, rings, and a high ponytail.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android