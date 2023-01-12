From Chanel to Saint Laurent, a Haute Couture wardrobe

NEW DELHI: During Paris Fashion Week, Christie's will propose 115 most beautiful Haute Couture pieces from the V.W.S. Collection - From Beijing to Versailles, an exciting online sale, taking place between 11 to 25 January. Previously, in December, 2022, Christie's offered from the same collection an array of outstanding Decorative Art objects totalling euro 10,2M. Furthermore, two fashion pieces from this collection have been offered in The Exceptional Sale in Paris, setting new world records for Chanel and Karl Lagerfeld.



Alongside designers such as Yves Saint Laurent and Karl Lagerfeld, other great 20th century couturiers will be presented: Christian Lacroix, Christian Dior, Hubert de Givenchy, Jean-Louis Scherrer, Valentino, etc. The collection presents mainly pieces dating from the 1970s, 80s and 90s, highlighting the exceptional know-how, creativity and glory of Haute Couture. Collectors and Haute Couture lovers will be enthused by the diversity of the pieces featured in this online sale, including cocktail dresses, day dresses, evening outfits, embroidered garments, skirt or trouser suits... as well as by the exceptional variety of materials, styles and designers.



Estimates range between euro 400 and euro 4,000 and 5 per cent of the sale's proceed will be donated to the Arts Decoratifs Museum in Paris. These 115 fashion pieces, brimming with discoveries, colours, elegance and drama, will be presented in a dedicated setting, created by Aline Asmar d'Amman, an architect and founder of the Culture in Architecture studio.