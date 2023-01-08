NEW DELHI: Winters are all about layering and making fashion statements. But do you know simple accessories like a scarf can make or break your entire look, if not styled appropriately. To keep your fashion game on point try these trendy ways to style your scarf to look fashionable this winter.
The French knot
Fold a rectangular scarf in half and wrap it around your neck. Take the ends and pull them out through the loop. Pull the bottom half of the looped side over the top half. Insert the second end into the new loop. And you scarfed in a new style.
The headscarf
To style this, go for a silk scarf with prints like a square. To make a triangle, fold it in half diagonally, and tie it at the back of the head. To secure it, make a double knot.
Untied scarf
Simply draping a scarf around your neck will make you look stylish. Choose a scarf in vibrant colour, it will just nail your simple outfit.
The drape
Pull back your blazer or jacket's collar, and then wrap a long scarf around your neck so that the ends hang equally in front. Adjust the scarf so that it hangs how you prefer, then fold the blazer’s lapels back down over it.
Fur Scarf
Select a huge scarf that is made of colourful, synthetic or fur scarf in contrasting patterns. It can make your look chic in winter.
