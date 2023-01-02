Akash Ambani hosts Holiday-themed b'day bash for son, check pics

Bollywood director Karan Johar was spotted at the event with his son and daughter.

The 'Student of the Year' director was dressed in a black tracksuit which he paired up with large glasses.

His son Yash was also dressed in a tracksuit, while daughter Roohi was clad in a white skirt and a denim top. Krunal Pandya, elder brother of cricketer Hardik Pandya, was also spotted at the venue with wife Pankhuri Pandya and son Kavir.

They were joined by actress and cricketer Hardik Pandya's wife Natasa Stankovic. Natasa attended the bash with her son Agastya.

While Indian cricket team captain Rohit Sharma was not visible at the star-studded event, his wife Ritika Sajdeh and daughter Samaira were spotted at the birthday venue.

Clad in a violet top and black skirt, Ritika looked quite trendy as she held the hand of her little one, who was dressed in a blue-coloured skirt with floral prints.

It was a winter-themed bash with lots of motifs and decorations from the Holiday season visible at the venue, including lots of lights and a large Christmas tree.