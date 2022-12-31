Fashion

Ring in the New Year in pristine white

Here is some Bollywood inspiration for that perfect New Year's Eve ensemble
Sara Ali Khan, Nora Fatehi and Kriti Sanon
Sara Ali Khan, Nora Fatehi and Kriti SanonIANS
IANS

NEW DELHI: An all time favorite, you can never go wrong when in white! Whther you are on sandy shores, hilly retreats or partying it up under city lights... the colour will never let you down. Here is some Bollywood inspiration for that perfect New Year's Eve ensemble:

Nora Fatehi

IANS

The gal of the moment, Nora Fatehi shows you how to pull off a monotone ensemble with boss vibes- think high waisted trousers, a crop top and a bustier. The pantsuit is our pick for a dinner with close friends.

Sara Ali Khan

IANS

Sara's sheer top paired with a frilly ruffled skirt is perfect for a girl's night out.

Kriti Sanon

IANS

Chanelling ethnic chic, Kriti's bohemian outfit is perfect for an Indian themed evening or a work soiree. This all-white ensemble featuring a pleated skirt, a long jacket in the same colour, juttis and a statement necklace in silver is all you need to make an entrance.

Deepika Padukone

IANS

A gala party at a resort, choose Deepika Padukone's all-white glamorous ensemble. Sleek ties back hair, a pair of solitaries and a golden clutch are sure to catch everyone's attention.

Jacqueline Fernandez

ians

A brunch on New Year' day or a date? Jacqueline's lace body hugging dress is just the right amount of flirty and feminine, for a romantic day with our partner.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

IANS

Casual celebrations with the family, mean a pair of linen pants, a structured blouse and sliders, just as Kareena Kapoor Khan shows us. A pair of golden hoops keep the outfit simple but stylish.

