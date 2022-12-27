Fashion

Celebrities spotted at the annual Christmas gathering

Let’s take a look at some of the celebrities who graced the occasion and posed for the shutterbugs.
Neetu Kapoor, Ranbir and Alia, Randhir and Babita Kapoor
Neetu Kapoor, Ranbir and Alia, Randhir and Babita KapoorANI
ANI

MUMBAI: It was the Christmas day. And so was the day of Bollywood’s famous ‘Kapoor Family’ coming together for their annual Christmas lunch. This year, the star-studded get-together was held at the house of veteran actor Shashi Kapoor. Let’s take a look at some of the celebrities who graced the occasion and posed for the shutterbugs.

KARISMA KAPOOR WITH HER KIDS SAMIERA AND KIAAN
KARISMA KAPOOR WITH HER KIDS SAMIERA AND KIAANANI

KARISMA KAPOOR

The ‘Raja Hindustani’ actor looked chic in her white polka-dot outfit, as she posed for the cameras with her two kids, Samiera and Kiaan.

NEETU KAPOOR
NEETU KAPOORANI

NEETU KAPOOR

The ‘Amar Akbar Anthony’ actor was seen in a classy outfit consisting of an oversized white shirt with black frills on the neckline and a pair of sunglasses.

RANBIR KAPOOR AND ALIA BHATT
RANBIR KAPOOR AND ALIA BHATTANI

RANBIR KAPOOR AND ALIA BHATT

The Bollywood couple , which recently embraced parenthood, were spotted at the lunch venue together. Ranbir was seen sporting a brown cardigan with denims while wife Alia was seen in a white outfit with a floral print.

RANDHIR KAPOOR AND BABITA KAPOOR
RANDHIR KAPOOR AND BABITA KAPOORANI

RANDHIR KAPOOR AND BABITA KAPOOR

Veteran actor Randhir Kapoor was seen twinning with his wife Babita in matching red outfits as they both posed for the shutterbugs holding hands.

NAVYA NAVELI NANDA
NAVYA NAVELI NANDAANI

NAVYA NAVELI NANDA

Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya was also spotted among the guests for the annual lunch party. Dressed in a simple white gown with a red handbag, the entrepreneur served a subtle and sophisticated look at the occasion.

SUHANA KHAN
SUHANA KHANANI

SUHANA KHAN

The daughter of actor Shah Rukh Khan also graced the occasion. She was clad in a black bodycon dress, which she paired with small gold-shaded hoop earrings.

