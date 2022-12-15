Reversible comforters for the winter season!

NEW DELHI: The winter is slowly sneaking up on us, and it's time to take those extra mins to cosy in bed. It's also time to bring out warm comforters that everyone loves snuggling in.

Having said that, these days people are now investing in reversible comforters. What is a reversible comforter, you ask? Well, it is a comforter that comes with designs on both sides and can be used on one side or the other. So, it feels like you have two comforters in one.

Rajiv Merchant, President Domestic Retail, Layers says, "In recent times, people are more interested in opting for furniture and interiors that have multi-purpose utility and that occupy as less space as possible in their homes.

A reversible comforter caters to this very need of new homeowners. People are increasingly choosing this contemporary option so that they create multiple dynamic looks while going easy on their pockets."

Now if that wasn't a good enough reason for you to pick up a reversible comforter, here are a few more that ought to convince you to get one!