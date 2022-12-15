5 Bollywood celebrities who looked chic in airport snaps

NEW DELHI: Flying is a daily routine for actors who have to travel regularly for shoots, promotional events, award shows and what not.
And they don’t leave any stone unturned to pull off a memorable fashion moment even when they’re snapped at the airport.
Here are 5 Bollywood celebrities who happily posed for the camera while boarding or unboarding flights.
SONAM KAPOOR
The ‘Delhi 6’ actor waved to the shutterbugs while being adorned in a floral dress and a pair of thick shades. Her hoop earrings were unmissable from her simple yet fabulous look as well.
SHAHID KAPOOR
Dressed in a black and white printed shirt with a cap and a matching bag, the ‘Kabir Singh’ actor looked jolly as he posed for the cameras at the airport.
KARTIK AARYAN
The ‘Shehzada’ actor posed immaculately, fully taking advantage of the impromptu photo session. He donned a pink sweatshirt with some cute puppies printed on it, coupled with a blue jeans and a pair of reflectors.
KRITI SANON
This ‘Param Sundari’ looked all prepared for the photo encounter at the airport, as she stood in style wearing a slender black jacket with blue denims while holding a trendy purse with a gold plated handle.
RAVEENA TANDON
The ‘Aranyak’ actor gave off a cosy and comfy vibe in her black nightwear coupled with spectacles. In two words, her airport look can best be described as simple and studious.
