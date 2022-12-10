Airport diaries: B-town celebs snapped in comfy travel attires

Hrithik Roshan
Hrithik, who was last seen in 'Vikram Vedha', wore a navy blue t-shirt under a beige hoodie. He rounded up his look with a cap and goggles.
Ayushmann Khurrana
Ayushmann looked super stylish in his oversized black jacket and blue denim jeans. His cool black goggle added to his style statement.
Karan Johar
The 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil' director donned a black hoodie and track pants. He was carrying a white duffle bag.
Vaani Kapoor
Vani looked stunning, dressed in a white top, blue denim, and a checked overcoat.
Tamannaah Bhatia
The ever-gorgeous Tamannaah was wearing a stripped pink and red sweater while carrying a puffer jacket in her hands.
Dharmendra
Veteran Bollywood superstar Dharmendra was also snapped at the Mumbai airport. He was wearing a zipper jacket.
