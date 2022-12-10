Fashion

Airport diaries: B-town celebs snapped in comfy travel attires

The airport looks of celebrities are something everyone looks forward to! These stars often put together an airport outfit that is equal parts comfortable and stylish, which usually makes for good fashion inspiration. Take a look at these Bollywood celebrities, who were recently snapped at the airport donning comfortable yet trendy travel attires.
Hrithik Roshan, Ayushmann Khurrana, Karan Johar and Vaani Kapoor
ANI

Hrithik Roshan


Hrithik, who was last seen in 'Vikram Vedha', wore a navy blue t-shirt under a beige hoodie. He rounded up his look with a cap and goggles.

Ayushmann Khurrana


Ayushmann looked super stylish in his oversized black jacket and blue denim jeans. His cool black goggle added to his style statement.

Karan Johar


The 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil' director donned a black hoodie and track pants. He was carrying a white duffle bag.

Vaani Kapoor


Vani looked stunning, dressed in a white top, blue denim, and a checked overcoat.

Tamannaah Bhatia


The ever-gorgeous Tamannaah was wearing a stripped pink and red sweater while carrying a puffer jacket in her hands.

Dharmendra


Veteran Bollywood superstar Dharmendra was also snapped at the Mumbai airport. He was wearing a zipper jacket.

