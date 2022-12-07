Newlyweds Hansika Motwani, Sohael Khaturiya snapped at airport

MUMBAI: Actor Hansika Motwani, who tied the knot with entrepreneur Sohael Khaturia, on December 4 at Mundota Fort and Palace in Jaipur, recently returned to Mumbai along with her husband from the pink city. The newlyweds were spotted by the shutterbugs at the Mumbai airports as they returned from their wedding. Check out the pics.
Hansika and Sohael were seen exiting the airport gate holding hands.
Hansika looked radiant in a pink kurta set and was sporting sindoor, mangalsutra along with red and white bangles.
On the other hand, Sohael looked dashing in a light pink kurta and white pyjama set.
The happy couple even posed for some clicks as the paparazzi took snaps of them.
If reports are to be believed, Hansika and Sohael are childhood friends and have been dating for several years.
