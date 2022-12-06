Fashion

Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad papped holding hands following lunch date

The paparazzi stationed there snapped the duo spending time with each other
MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan recently stepped out for a lunch date with his girlfriend Saba Azad in a restaurant in Mumbai. The paparazzi stationed there snapped the duo spending time with each other dressed in casual outfits.

Hrithik was dressed in a white pair of jeans, a blue tank top, and a sleeveless light grey hoodie with his biceps in full display.

Saba was seen in a light blue tube top with light grey pants.

The way both Hrithik and Saba are holding hands gave major couple goals.

Hrithik escorted his lady love into the car before he too stepped in.

Rumours about Hrithik and Saba's relationship started when they were spotted out on a dinner date together in February earlier this year.

They were put to rest after the duo walked hand-in-hand at actor Karan Johar's 50th birthday bash.

