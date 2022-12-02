Notch up your bridal attire with these 5 Chooda designs

MUMBAI: The quintessential accessory for every Indian bride, Choodas add grace and poise to the overall bridal attire. Traditionally red and white, Choodas exist in a wide variety of shades and styles which you can wear to style your distinct look for the big day. Here are 5 of our favourite Chooda designs which can take your bridal look to the next level.
Pastel shades add a subtle pop of colour to the bridal attire. They are ideal for morning wedding looks, perfectly complementing light-coloured lehengas or saris.
Having a single shade can be quite boring, so switch your usual reds-and-whites with a multi-coloured set of Choodas. They add a significant pop of colour to your overall bridal look, so it is ideal to wear them with outfits in sombre shades.
These uniquely shaped Choodas add a bit of pizzazz to your overall attire. Opt for them to achieve an out-of-the-box aesthetic to your bridal look.
Gold provides warmth and elegance to the overall bridal attire. Pair them up with white, ivory or pastel-hued outfits for a regal and vintage look on your wedding day.
These are intricately designed Choodas, most popularly worn by Rajasthani brides. If you’re someone who isn’t afraid to go a bit ‘extra’ for your wedding attire, go for these ornate accessories. It may be a bit offbeat, but it surely would give you a memorable wedding look.
