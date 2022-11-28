Raj, Varun, Katrina: Celebrities spotted across B-town

MUMBAI: Sunday was quite a day for the paparazzi! Many celebrities like Katrina kaif, Govinda, Shilpa Shetty, and Raj Kundra, among many others, were spotted across the town. Check out the pictures
Alaya F celebrated her 'pre-birthday' with family and close ones. She was seen wearing a nice, sultry, black skirt and top.
Shilpa Shetty had quite a day! She was spotted right outside her new restaurant with both the kids. Don't they look super cute?
Farah Khan also came to support her friend Shilpa Shetty at the restaurant launch.
And, of course, how can we forget Raj Kundra rocking yet another mask?
Meanwhile, Varun Dhawan had a fun meet and greet with his fans as he visited a local theatre in Mumbai where his film 'Bhediya' was being screened.
Katrina Kaif looked like a sight for sore eyes as she turned up at the Mumbai airport wearing beautiful pink salwar kameez.
Govinda also looked quite dapper as he sported his million-dollar smile for the paparazzi at the airport.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android