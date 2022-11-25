Star-studded premiere of ‘Bhediya’: Check celebs outfits

NEW DELHI: Makers of the horror comedy film ‘Bhediya’ hoisted a grand star-studded premiere of their film in Mumbai on Thursday night.
Many Bollywood actors like Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon, and Janhvi Kapoor among others attended the event in stylish outfits. Check out their looks.
Actor Varun Dhawan looked uber-cool in an all-black look. The ‘Judwaa 2’ actor donned a black shirt paired with matching black pants.
‘Bhediya’ lead actor Kriti Sanon arrived at the premiere along with her parents and her sister Nupur Sanon.
Kriti flaunted a lady boss vibe at the premiere as she opted for a brown checked oversized coat over a matching waistcoat and shorts.
Director and producer Karan Johar donned a black oversized hoodie paired with matching track pants.
Actor Avneet Kaur looked amazing in a black and white one-piece dress. She is all set to mark her Bollywood debut with Kangana Ranaut’s production ‘Tiku weds Sheru’.
Janhvi Kapoor looked drop-dead gorgeous as she opted for a black and beige stripped deep neck body con dress. She kept her hair open and was seen flaunting her cute smile in front of the paps.
The ‘Jug Jugg Jeeyo’ actor Maniesh Paul donned a black and white hoodie and was seen interacting with the paps.
‘Bhediya’ actors Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon were spotted posing with producer Dinesh Vijan and the director of the film Amar Kaushik.
Actor Rajkummar Rao opted for a plain white shirt paired with blue jeans. He accessorized his look with big brown shades.
Actor Yami Gautam was seen flaunting her adorable smile in a sleeveless black top. She kept her hair open and makeup heavy.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android