Fashion

Try these outfits to steal the show at your BFFs wedding

Struggling to choose which colour to wear in your best friend’s wedding? Fret not. This wedding season, expand the colour palette of your wardrobe from just black, red and blue....Check out these 6 exciting colour options to stand out in the wedding crowd this season.
ANI
ANI

Emerald green

If you are thinking of skipping black for this wedding, then add an emerald green option to your shopping list—one of the trendiest colours which can be paired up with multiple colour combinations.

Golden

As the wedding is about shimmer, sequins, jhumkas and juttis! So Gold toned outfits are a great pick for this occasion. Just donning a contemporary embellished gold saree with a nude makeup look, you are good to go to steal the limelight at the wedding.

Subtle Silver

An underrated colour, subtle silver can prove to be a game-changer for your ultimate wedding look.

White

White never goes out of fashion. You can wear a white saree effortlessly with a sequined, heavy embroidered work blouse to enhance your overall look.

Ivory

If you are bored with styling blue, and red colour outfits every time during the wedding season, then this time try fresh and new colours that can be styled differently in the long run. Ivory-coloured outfits, you must have seen actors wearing this colour often. If yes, then get your hands on it and win the spotlight.

Pink

Pink is one of those colours that suits every skin tone and can be worn at any wedding function whether it’s haldi, Mehandi or even reception just the style and look of the outfit changes.

