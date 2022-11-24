Try these outfits to steal the show at your BFFs wedding

Emerald green
If you are thinking of skipping black for this wedding, then add an emerald green option to your shopping list—one of the trendiest colours which can be paired up with multiple colour combinations.
Golden
As the wedding is about shimmer, sequins, jhumkas and juttis! So Gold toned outfits are a great pick for this occasion. Just donning a contemporary embellished gold saree with a nude makeup look, you are good to go to steal the limelight at the wedding.
Subtle Silver
An underrated colour, subtle silver can prove to be a game-changer for your ultimate wedding look.
White
White never goes out of fashion. You can wear a white saree effortlessly with a sequined, heavy embroidered work blouse to enhance your overall look.
Ivory
If you are bored with styling blue, and red colour outfits every time during the wedding season, then this time try fresh and new colours that can be styled differently in the long run. Ivory-coloured outfits, you must have seen actors wearing this colour often. If yes, then get your hands on it and win the spotlight.
Pink
Pink is one of those colours that suits every skin tone and can be worn at any wedding function whether it’s haldi, Mehandi or even reception just the style and look of the outfit changes.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android