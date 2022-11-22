Virat –Anushka to Kiara Advani, celebrities spotted at airport

MUMBAI: Airports have always been the most favourite location of Bollywood celebrities to showcase their different attires. Recently, celebs like Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma, and Kiara Advani among others were spotted at the airport in casual yet stylish outfits. Check out their looks.
Cricketer Virat Kohli donned a plain white long t-shirt paired with black trousers, whereas Anushka opted for a black sweatshirt and matching trousers.
Actor Sonu Sood looked stylish as he donned a grey hoodie paired with matching cargo pants. The ‘Happy New Year’ actor accessorized his look with black shades.
Bollywood fashionista Kiara Advani opted for a purple sleeveless top along with matching trousers under an orange jacket.
Actor Bhumi Pednekar looked uber-cool in her all-denim look. The ‘Bala’ actor opted for blue jeans and a white top under an oversized denim jacket.
Actor Arjun Kapoor donned a blue oversized hoodie paired with black pants. He completed his airport look with black shades and a round cap.
