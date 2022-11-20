Take notes from Shehnaaz Gill to slay a classic black evening gown

MUMBAI: Shehnaaz Gill slayed in her black gown as she made her debut at the Filmfare Middle East awards. The actress gave vintage vibes as she walked the red carpet for the show. For her appearance, Shehnaaz wore a strapless black floor-length gown that had a trail attached to it. She kept her hair side-swept and completed the look with a minimal diamond necklace. Red lips and minimal makeup gave the oomph factor to her look!

'SidNaaz' fans across the country are emotional as Shehnaaz Gill has dedicated an award to the late actor Sidharth Shukla. Shehnaaz Gill recently attended the Filmfare Middle East Achievers Night in Dubai where she recieved the 'Rising Star of Bollywood' award. Upon accepting the award, Shehnaaz made quite a heartwarming and moving speech, which made all 'SidNaaz' fans quite nostalgic and emotional.

In a clip that has now gone viral on social media, Shehnaaz could be heard saying, "Main apne family, apne friends aur meri team ko bilkul bhi nahi dedicate karungi kyuki yeh meri mehnat hai." She was then seen looking at the award in her hand and mouthed her famous line from her 'Bigg Boss' stint. She said, "Aur tu mera hai aur mera hi rahega, theek hai?"

She then thanked late actor Sidharth Shukla - "Ek cheeze aur. Main ek bande ko thank you bolna chahti hun. Thank you mere life mein aane k liye aur mere pe itna invest kiya ki aaj main yahan pe pahuchi hun. Sidharth Shukla, this is for you."

