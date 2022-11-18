Kajol, Ajay Devgn twin in black at 'Drishyam 2' screening

MUMBAI: Ajay Devgn's suspense drama 'Drishyam 2' released on Friday. Night before the release day, he organised a special screening for the members of the film industry in Mumbai.
From Kajol to Vatsal Sheth, several celebs came to watch the sequel together. Here are a few images from 'Drishyam 2' screening
Kajol turned cheerleader for husband Ajay Devgn at the special screening of the latter's film Drishyam 2. She was all smiles while posing with her hubby.
For the special night, the star couple chose to twin in black. Kajol wore a stunning blue saree while Ajay opted for a plain black t-shirt that he paired with a black leather jacket.
Kajol elevated her look with glowy makeup and jhumkas. In this image, you can also see 'Drishyam 2' director Abhishek Pathak standing next to Ajay.
Tabu made heads turn with her evergreen smile. She attended the screening wearing a green dress.
Ishita Dutta, who plays the role of Ajay Devgn and Shriya Saran's daughter, came to the screening along with her husband Vatsal Sheth. She looked gorgeous in a green saree.
Child artist Mrunal Jadhav looked beautiful in a shimmery gown. She essays the role of Ajay Devgn's daughter in Drishyam 2.
