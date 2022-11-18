Kajol, Ajay Devgn twin in black at 'Drishyam 2' screening

MUMBAI: Ajay Devgn's suspense drama 'Drishyam 2' released on Friday. Night before the release day, he organised a special screening for the members of the film industry in Mumbai.

From Kajol to Vatsal Sheth, several celebs came to watch the sequel together. Here are a few images from 'Drishyam 2' screening

Kajol turned cheerleader for husband Ajay Devgn at the special screening of the latter's film Drishyam 2. She was all smiles while posing with her hubby.