A guide to staying warm in traditional clothes this shaadi season

NEW DELHI: It’s winter but Shaadi season also. The winter chill doesn’t stop us from wearing our favourite traditional outfits.
As weddings are all about glamour and clothes, it could be a bit difficult to keep yourself warm during wedding festivities.
Here are some tips to enhance your wedding look, check them out.
Try a full-sleeved blouse for a winter wedding. There is a variety of options and styles to pair them up with any type of saree whether it’s kanjeevaram, silk, or organza. You can go for plunging neckline-to-collar blouses to enhance your overall look.
Another way to oomph your outfit is to add accessories like a cape to it. Whether opting for a saree or suit for the function, topping up with an ethnic or western-style cape can increase the chic quotient of your outfit.
Give a modern twist to your traditional outfit. As lehengas or saree worn with blazers or jackets are the newest trends for winter weddings. If you are one of those who love to experiment with your looks and try different styles, try this when you get invites from your friends or relatives.
How we can forget it’s winter and no one wants to get sick. So, you can style heavy bordered, zari work, velvet shawl with your traditional outfit. Just a simple accessory can make you talk of the wedding.
Anarkali is a type of outfit that can be worn in any season. You can skip carrying a dupatta and instead go for a heavily worked or velvet Anarkali dress.
