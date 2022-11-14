The 15th edition of the Festival of Hope

The crème de la crème of Delhi NCR was treated to an evening soiree that included all the elements of an unforgettable indulgence – Couture, Fashion, Glamour and charity.

Cancer survivors and other celebrities walked the runway that evening while being styled and costumed by designer Varun Bahl and wearing jewellery by Archana Aggarwal. Bollywood actress Sanjana Sanghi, Dr. Blossom Kochhar, MD PVR Sanjeev Bijli, Dr. Amit Bhasin, Anushman Khaitan, and Dr. Anjali Hooda Sangwan were a few of the celebrities who walked the runway. Lake Forest Wines and the IREO hospitality Grand Hyatt, Gurgaon supported the occasion.

“There are heroes amongst us, fighting a daily battle - Cancer. All they do is hold onto HOPE. And this is how we do it. Celebrate the spirit and courage of cancer warriors. I appreciate the contribution of Varun & Archana to this initiative to give it a wider aspect.” says Shalini Vig, Founder FOH Stating the success of the foundation.