Bollywood celebs attend 'Rocket Gang' film premiere: Check outfits

The screening of Bollywood choreographer Bosco Martis' directorial debut movie 'Rocket Gang' was attended by several celebrities including Abhishek Bachchan, Sonu Sood, Vicky Kaushal, Varun Dhawan and Arjun Kapoor among several others.
Arjun Kapoor and Bosco Martis; Sonu Sood
MUMBAI: Arjun Kapoor and Bosco Martis posed for the papps at the film premiere. While Bosco was wearing an olive green overshirt, Arjun looked dashing in his all-black look.

Abhishek Bachchan donned a casual attire. He was wearing a black sweatshirt, matching joggers, and red accented glasses.

Sonu Sood looked handsome in his checked shirt which he had paired with jeans.

Vicky Kaushal attended the movie premiere dressed in a plain white shirt and black cap.

Nora Fatehi exuded hotness in her black spaghetti top and leather pants.

Nushrratt Bharuccha arrived at the film's premiere looking gorgeous in a yellow dress.

Kartik Aaryan looked absolutely charming in his attire. He had donned a white shirt underneath a black sweater.

Varun Dhawan was wearing a black T-shirt that had a wolf printed on it, which could have been a nod for his upcoming movie 'Bhediya'.

