Bollywood celebs attend 'Rocket Gang' film premiere: Check outfits

MUMBAI: Arjun Kapoor and Bosco Martis posed for the papps at the film premiere. While Bosco was wearing an olive green overshirt, Arjun looked dashing in his all-black look.
Abhishek Bachchan donned a casual attire. He was wearing a black sweatshirt, matching joggers, and red accented glasses.
Sonu Sood looked handsome in his checked shirt which he had paired with jeans.
Vicky Kaushal attended the movie premiere dressed in a plain white shirt and black cap.
Nora Fatehi exuded hotness in her black spaghetti top and leather pants.
Nushrratt Bharuccha arrived at the film's premiere looking gorgeous in a yellow dress.
Kartik Aaryan looked absolutely charming in his attire. He had donned a white shirt underneath a black sweater.
Varun Dhawan was wearing a black T-shirt that had a wolf printed on it, which could have been a nod for his upcoming movie 'Bhediya'.
