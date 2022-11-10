5 accessories that can amp up your outfit this winter!

Most of us love winters! The chilly breeze, warm hot chocolate, bonfires, and of course, layering our outfits with our favourite jackets and coats - everything is synonymous with winter. Winter wear is expensive and instead of buying your favourite coats in different colours, you could invest in accessories, that can give your monochrome outfits some jazz! Take a look at some of the accessories that can elevate your look in seconds.
Beret
A french beret can never go wrong!
Beret is extremely fashionable and if you love wearing blazers and coats, the beret will elevate your whole look in a way that you end up looking classy, stylish, and elegant.
Beanie
Beanies were quite despised by fashion girls earlier but with time they made a comeback. If you're opting for a casual look, you can wear joggers with a beanie or a good set of tracksuit along with it.
Thigh-high boots
Ever so stylish boots never go out of fashion. In fact, they're a winter staple!
Thigh-high boots can do wonders for those who want to look taller or classier. A good pair of boots with pants or even a dress can make heads turn when you walk.
Bum Bag
A bum bag is convenient and effortlessly stylish. You can pair it with literally anything - dress, denims, or joggers!
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android