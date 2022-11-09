5 coats, jackets that you must have this winter!

NEW DELHI: A warm cup of coffee and a perfect outfit to match the fall colour palette is every girl's winter wish! And to help you decide what to spend your money on this winter, we've curated a list of coats and jackets that you can consider having in your wardrobe this year.
A classic trench coat
A classic trench coat in either black or neutral tones of tan and beige paired along with boots can never go out of fashion.
Pro Tip: if you plan on adding a bit of Parisian touch, go for a solid colour beret!
Fleece Jacket
A cosy fleece jacket is your guide to comfort with a tinge of style! Fleece jackets are cute and come in different colours, they could be perfect for your cafe outings or even fancy brunches. They go best with solid denims and sneakers.
Puffer jacket
For Northern India, puffer jackets have become a must-have! They're a style statement and add a high level of oomph. A solid colour puffer jacket can go with any bottom wear and give you much-needed warmth.
Double-breasted blazer
For formal events or even dinners at fancy places, you can blindly trust a blazer to make you look chic. Blazers should be your best friend if you love elegant fashion. Double-breasted blazers, specifically, are perfect for winter outings and have you covered for fancy date nights also.
Varsity Jacket
Varsity jackets are perfect for you if you want to dress up like the Gen-Z! They're casual, smart, and comfortable. You can literally pair it with anything and it'll look stylish and effortless.
