Check out how 'Desi girl' Priyanka Chopra nailed her recent look!

NEW DELHI: Yes, our 'Desi girl' aka Priyanka Chopra is back in India after almost 3 years! From being one of the top actresses of Bollywood to now becoming a worldwide superstar, Priyanka Chopra is undoubtedly living the dream life... The diva is in town for her work with UNICEF and her haircare brand Anomaly. Pertaining to her recent Taj appearance, check out how our 'Desi girl' flaunted her gorgeous vibrant orange dress!

Priyanka Chopra turned heads in her vibrant orange dress at an event in Mumbai held at Taj.

Global icon Priyanka Chopra's electrifying look in her sexy plunging neckline dress was complimented by her long highlighted tresses.

'Desi Girl' was all smiles for the camera, and happily posed for the Paparazzi.

The 'Boss Lady' was seen greeting the paps and posing for them at the venue.

Surely! Orange is the new black for Priyanka Chopra.