Kareena to Deepika: B'wood divas show how to slay in winter outfits

Winter is here and it's time for ladies to amp up their layering game with stylish cosy outfits. If you’re looking to build your winter wardrobe, then you should take a cue from Bollywood divas who have carved different winter fashion goals over the year.
Sisters who slay together, stay together! Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is busy shooting for Hansal Mehta's untitled in London, was recently joined by her elder sister Karisma. The sisters recently went out and explored the streets of London in their best winter outfits. They twinned in animal print jackets and high boots.
For a winter brunch, this look of Deepika Padukone is definitely worth experimenting. In this image, she is seen wearing a mint coloured oversized sweater. The baggy sweater features purl-knit and balloon sleeves with tight cuffs. To make it more appealing, she paired the sweater with a bright skirt.
This look of Sara Ali Khan is perfect for those who do not like to bundle up. All you need is an oversized hoodie and fashionable warm stockings.
There are certain items that are a winter must-have, and the long coat is one of them. See how confidently actress Priyanka Chopra is carrying this grey-coloured long coat with a printed top and black jeggings.
Priyanka Chopra knows how to nail the winter look with unique jackets. In this image, she is seen donning a golden puffer jacket.
Katrina Kaif's love for sweaters is well-known. If you are planning to give a cute touch to your winter outfits, then you can try out this look of Katrina. In this image, she is seen sporting a red sweater paired with a cute warm cap.
