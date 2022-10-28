Fashion

Sonam Kapoor's Diwali bash: Check celebrities' outfits

Sonam Kapoor didn't pose for photos but the paparazzi still managed to catch a glimpse of her.
Anil Kapoor, Harshvardhan Kapoor and Tiger Shroff
Anil Kapoor, Harshvardhan Kapoor and Tiger Shroff ANI
NEW DELHI: Sonam Kapoor hosted a Diwali Bash along with her husband Anand Ahuja and who's who of the industry turned up for the party. Check out who wore what.

Shanaya Kapoor looked like a princess in a lehenga. Her mother Maheep Kapoor chose a royal blue saree for the party.

Shanaya's brother Jahaan and their father Sanjay Kapoor were seen twinning in black kurtas.

Cousin Anshula Kapoor was all smiles as she posed for cameras outside the venue.

In a sweet gesture, Anand Ahuja distributed sweets to all cameramen stationed outside the venue.

Harshvardhan Kapoor kept it minimal yet chic in a casual blazer, T-shirt and trousers.

Sonam's best friend Swara Bhaskar looked quite elegant in a yellow saree.

Another close friend of Sonam, designer Masaba Gupta, raised temperatures at the venue as she entered wearing her traditional best.

Tiger Shroff turned up wearing a pink kurta-pyjama to the party, and well, what can we say? He is rocking the look!

