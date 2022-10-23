'Mili' promotion: Janhvi, Sunny shell's uber cool looks

MUMBAI: The promotion of the upcoming survival thriller film ‘Mili’ going in full swing and actors Janhvi Kapoor and Sunny Kaushal frequently get snapped during the promotional events of the film in the city. Recently the actors got papped in their uber-cool looks.
Check out their outfits.
Actor Janhvi Kapoor opted for an all-black jumpsuit with cut sleeves and a deep neck.
The ‘Dhadak’ actor accessorized her look with big black shades and small earrings. She kept her hair tied into a ponytail and her makeup normal.
Janhvi greeted the paps with an open heart and was seen interacting with them at the location.
Sunny on the other hand donned an uber-cool long checked shirt with black pants.
He accessorized his look with brown shades and a wristwatch.
Both Janhvi and Sunny struck many poses in front of the paparazzi. ‘Mili’ is all set to hit the theatres on November 4, 2023.
