Styling cues from celebrities for fashionable evenings

NEW DELHI: Not sure what to wear this evening, and want to try something unusual? We spotted a few trends for you to try out... check them out!

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh sports neon and logos in a pair of Louis Vuitton jeans and yellow and green bomber jacket. The shoes added to the look as he was photographed cheering on the Milwaukee Bucks and the Atlanta Hawks while watching the first-ever preseason NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2022 at Etihad Arena.

Richa Chadha

Richa Chadha rocks the Bulgari Mangalsutra inspired by the Bulgari iconic line of the Brand, set in 18ct yellow gold and embellished with round black onyx inserts and pave diamonds.

Madhuri Dixit

Madhuri Dixit looks absolutely stunning, adorned in a Pink Anarkali highlighted with Varun Bahl's statement floral embroidery all over. It is paired with a printed top and floral printed wide leg pants.

Raveena Tandon

Raveena looks incredibly lovely wearing a crimson jacket and matching pants set with red embroidery from designer Varun Bahl's most recent collection, "New Leaf." This ensemble includes a red cutwork jacket and matching pants with red flower embroidery, embellished with beads, sequins, and stones. Additionally, a corset top is worn with it.

Tamannah Bhatia

Tamannah looks resplendent in Dash and Dot's Gold and Silver, all-over foil printed dress, along with knot detail on the top and architectural pleat drape detail at the high waist to add shape.

Sonakshi Sinha

Sonakshi Sinha carries Oceana's collections which combine serenity of the ocean. Inspired by the playfulness of the sea, they include vibrant blues and greens, and carry that element in their personalised clutches.

Alia Bhatt

You can't miss Alia Bhatt's jewellery statement when talking about accessories.