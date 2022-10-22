Five styling tips for a fun festive look

By SHAYANA REDDY

Wearing outfits off the rack is a safe bet but it’s always nice to break the monotony and do something fun. This festive season amp up your style quotient by playing mix and match. Here are my top five tips on putting together a fun festive look without any fuss.

If your pick is a lehenga opt for a cape instead of the usual dupatta for a fun spin on things

A great way to layer and create an interesting look is to wear our beloved saree and blouse with an embellished jacket

Belts are a great way to accessorise. Clinch it on the waist over a saree, ghagra or even salwar kameez and transform your look from conventional to cool

Mix ethnic wear with western and see the magic. Try trousers with a blouse/cape or a western suit with chunky Indian jewellery for an instant look upgrade

Accessorise to maximise. Anything from a statement headpiece to something as simple as styling two necklaces together can glam you up

Try these hacks to make the most of your festive looks without emptying your pockets

﻿﻿— The writer is an expert in skincare and styling. Insta @shynreddy