Vaani turns 34: Check out actor's dazzling fashion statements

NEW DELHI: Bollywood actor Vaani Kapoor who ringed into her 34th birthday today has managed to cast her spell on the movie buffs with her drool-exquisite beauty and effortless acting performances.
Along with that Vaani is also known for being fashion trendsetter due to her sartorial choices.
So, on the occasion of her birthday, let’s take a look at the dazzling fashion statements that the actor made with her style sense on Instagram.
Vaani looks absolutely gorgeous in her bikini-styled black crop top which she has paired with formal striped pants.
The actor exuded oodles of oomph in this lemon-yellow saree. It was adorned with beautiful gold accents and a dash of mirror-work embellishments.
Vaani put her best foot forward dressed in this rug-printed co-ord set which features mirror and cowrie shell detailing.
Vaani looks glamorous in this khakhi-themed long strap top which she paired with printed flair trousers.
Vaani chose a lilac and pink tie-dye print gown featuring spaghetti straps, plunging sweetheart neckline, pleated details on the waist, and a thigh-high slit. She wore the gown with strappy pumps, earrings, and bracelets.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android