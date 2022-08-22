5 times Sonam Kapoor proved she is a style icon of Bollywood

NEW DELHI: Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor is currently enjoying the best moment of her life, as the ‘Padman’ actor welcomed her first child, a baby boy on August 20.
Sonam is known for her style statements and her red carpet look which never fails to gather all the eyeballs.
Take a look at the actor’s outfits which describe Sonam as the OG style icon of Bollywood.
Sonam flaunted her baby bump in designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla’s glamorous outfit. She donned and pearl embellished ivory skirt and a matching blouse and accessorized her look with pristine pearls adorned on her sleek hairdo. Netizens appreciated the ‘Neerja’ actor’s look.
The ‘Raanjhana’ actor for one of her maternity photoshoots opted for a black see-through sheer kaftan dress. The actor looked stunning in her exotic makeup with her intense smoky eyes and defined eyebrows. For her hairstyle, she chose a sleek centre-parted look with a low bun. She completed her look with black heels.
Ahead of her 36th Birthday, Sonam dropped her stunning pictures wearing an exaggerated red tulle top and layered ruffle skirt, paired up with black oxfords, stockings, a silver handbag and statement cherry earrings. Her bold red lipstick and heavy makeup made the star look extra ravishing.
The ‘Prem Ratan Dhan Payo’ actor flaunted her bossy look in a checked print pleasant style tunic. She paired the outfit with matching straight-fit pants and a long tan overcoat.
Sonam looked elegant in a designer white dress with fringe details all over. The outfit had dropped sleeves and an asymmetrical hemline. She wore the ensemble with a black top handle bag, statement rings, bracelet and earrings.
