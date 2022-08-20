Grooming habits we sometimes overlook

NEW DELHI: We thought we should discuss some grooming details that are occasionally, if not frequently, forgotten. Why would you let anything detract from your good looks? They say it's all about the little things.

Eyebrow maintenance

Keeping your glabella, that is the part between your eyebrows and above your nose, would make your eyebrows look a lot cleaner and sharper. Unless you have a unibrow, just a little bit of plucking and/or threading would make a world of difference.

Moisturising

Some of you might not need it, but it wouldn't hurt on giving it one more look.

Lips. Elbows. Knees. Feet.

Chapped lips draw a lot of attention. And while elbows, knees and feet might not be focal points, but when they are dry and like sandpaper, they do get noticed. It wouldn't take a long regime to get them in order. Just a little bit of moisturiser on these parts before bed, and you're set.

If you think that cleaning your body with water is all the hydration you need, you are dead wrong. While drinking water hydrates your body, splashing water on your skin makes it dry and flaky because it will wash the oils away from it.

Nose and ears waxing

It's important to trim hair from your nose and ears. Find a barbershop that offers waxing for nose and ears, they hurt a lot less than you'd expect. And lesser hair in nose and ears mean lesser dirt accumulation.

Nail clipping

Short and clean is the way to go. You might not know when, but women notice the little things. Clip your nails every fortnight, and if you're feeling fancy, get a quick mani-pedi at your barbershop. Who minds soft hands and feet! And the mini massages are a bonus.

Bathroom Etiquettes

If you share a bathroom with someone, a carpet of beard trimmings in the sink might become a matter of friction with your roommate. It takes about 30 seconds to run water over it, or an easier solution is just trimming in the shower.

If you are too busy, we can understand; this is where The Lair comes in. It's a straightforward idea: fantastic grooming at affordable costs where gentlemen may just stop by, spend a little time there, or just stop in for a fast haircut, but the cornerstone is for men to just be. Enjoy your relaxation as you admire your impeccable grooming!