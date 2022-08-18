Fashion
Travel Diaries: Bollywood stars spotted at Airport
Bollywood celebrities and their travel attire are the talks of the town.
MUMBAI: Bollywood celebrities and their travel attire are the talks of the town. These celebrities, who have lately been sighted at the airport, right from Urvashi Rautela to Ananya Panday, these celebs never fail to impress their fans with their airport appearances.
Bollywood diva Amyra Dastur looked stunning in a burnt-orange-hued jumpsuit.
Actor Parineeti Chopra donned a casual look for her airport appearance.
Bollywood actor Urvashi Rautela was spotted at the airport in a black and white monochrome co-ord set.
Liger couple-duo Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday happily posed for the lenses.
