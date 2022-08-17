Fashion

Shahid Kapoor to Kher: Bollywood celebs snapped at Mumbai Airport

Bollywood celebrities including Sasha aka Shahid Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, Daisy Shah, Aayush Sharma, and Kailash Kher were snapped at Mumbai Airport.Take a look at these celebrities, posing happily for the shutterbugs.
Aayush Sharma and Daisy Shah
ANI

Bollywood actor Aayush Sharma opts for stylish look at Mumbai airport, posed happily for the lenses.

Bollywood diva Daisy Shah gave a very cool and comfy vibe via her airport look.

Bollywood's real-life brother duo, Shahid Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter were spotted at the airport, donning stylish attires as their airport look.

Shahid and Ishaan looked extremely stylish in their airport looks and happily posed together for the camera.

