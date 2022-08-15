Kim poses almost 'naked' in gym photoshoot

LOS ANGELES: Reality TV star Kim Kardashian stunned her fans with her latest line of workout pictures as she flaunted her physique in the days following her split from Pete Davidson.

The reality TV star, 41, and former Saturday Night Live comedian, called time on their nine-month relationship last week but appeared to have been amicable in doing so, reports mirror.co.uk.

However, that didn't stop Kim from doing what she often does best - posting revealing photographs on social media.

Sunday evening saw the business mogul head to the gym in a scantily clad outfit as she posed for the camera.

The caption on Instagram read: "I do my own heavy lifting."

She had earlier posted a video of herself working out in the same outfit with Ciara's Paint It, Black song playing over the top of the grainy footage. In both the images and the video Kim is seen wearing a nude coloured two-piece bikini set with thigh-high boots.

She also had a tiny white throw covering her shoulders while her platinum blonde locks draped down her back.

Fans were in awe of the look and were quick to let the star know about it. Among her adoring public leaving her messages was her number one fan - sister Khloe Kardashian, who wrote: "Holy s*** Kimberly."

Actress Natalie Halcro commented: "Goodnessssss," with a flame emoji, while US designer Jeff Leatham replied with a number of emojis.

And messages on the video upload were in similar fashion. One user wrote: "I thought you are naked for a second," while another agreed, saying: "dude sameee"

Dozens of others took to the comment to say they were under the same impression, while another of her followers gushed: "We love breakup KIM."