I-Day: Check out these outfit ideas inspired by Bollywood divas

MUMBAI: The 75th Independence Day is around the corner! Independence Day is a time for festivities as well as remembering those who battled for the nation's freedom. These B-town stars can provide you the best inspiration to wear tricolor attire on Independence Day 2022. Take a look at these celeb-inspired attires below.

It's not required to wear simply white or any of the tricolor flag's other colors. You can certainly make it work for you if you dress up in modest Indian clothes like Katrina did. To complete the look, let your hair down and apply some blush and a sheer lip color.

You can unleash your inner Desi girl on this national holiday. With Sara's chikankari suit, you can get the calm appearance you've been seeking by donning white clothing. Wear white and bring the patriotic tide!

If you must wear simple whites, the last choice is to make it appear as nice as Deepika did in this picture. Such sophistication and vibrancy in just one color. Wear some jewelry on your ears and around your neck to effectively pull it off.

Soha's clothes is the best resource for advice on ethnic suits! Your go-to outfit for Independence Day can be her trendy fit because it features the color that symbolizes the significance of this historic day. Green like a garden should be!