Fashion

Bollywood celebs out and about in Mumbai; check looks

Bollywood stars including Kartik Aaryan, Janhvi Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Divya Khosla Kumar and Neha Sharma were recently snapped by the paparazzi in different areas of the city. Check out their pictures.
(L) Divya Khosla Kumar, Kartik Aaryan, Janhvi Kapoor and Neha Sharma
(L) Divya Khosla Kumar, Kartik Aaryan, Janhvi Kapoor and Neha SharmaANI
ANI

MUMBAI: Divya Khosla Kumar was spotted at Manish Malhotra House in Pali Hill. She was seen wearing a cute white dress with matching casual shoes for the footwear. She was carrying a small pink sling bag which complimented her look.

Kartik Aaryan, who has been riding high on the success of his last release 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' was snapped outside the producers Murad Khetani's house in Juhu. For the meet, he opted for a dark blue coat over a light blue shirt and teamed it with blue jeans.

Janhvi Kapoor was spotted post workout at Santacruz. She is looking gorgeous in purple co-ord set.

Neha Sharma has snapped at the gym in Bandra post-workout session in a black look.

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

Janhvi Kapoor
Mumbai
Kartik Aaryan
Footwear
Neha Sharma
Divya Khosla Kumar
Manish Malhotra House
Pali Hill
small pink sling bag
casual shoes
dark blue coat
jeans
purple co-ord set
black look

Related Stories

No stories found.
DT next
www.dtnext.in