Bollywood celebs out and about in Mumbai; check looks

MUMBAI: Divya Khosla Kumar was spotted at Manish Malhotra House in Pali Hill. She was seen wearing a cute white dress with matching casual shoes for the footwear. She was carrying a small pink sling bag which complimented her look.

Kartik Aaryan, who has been riding high on the success of his last release 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' was snapped outside the producers Murad Khetani's house in Juhu. For the meet, he opted for a dark blue coat over a light blue shirt and teamed it with blue jeans.

Janhvi Kapoor was spotted post workout at Santacruz. She is looking gorgeous in purple co-ord set.

Neha Sharma has snapped at the gym in Bandra post-workout session in a black look.