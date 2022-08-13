Styling oversized the right way

NEW DELHI: Oversized clothing means extra comfort and room to move around, it signifies more than that to us. It is a neutral style, it doesn't matter what size your body is.

It shatters the stigma of having a perfect physique to look good in what you wear. What awaits the youth is streetwear fashion.

For a very long time, unisex clothing and footwear have been quite well-liked in the market. But because they were branded and expensive, they were frequently out of reach for the majority of people!" says Gagandeep Singh, founder of A Skating Monk.

"Making oversized clothing also helps us be gender neutral and makes beautiful, good-looking clothing for everyone. The inception of oversized clothing and streetwear happened through skateboarding culture. As one needs apparel that is easy to maneuver in, perform tricks, and ride for longer periods of time. This further caught up and spread around the world as the streetwear we know and the streetwear culture that ASM is a part of."

Gagandeep shares the right way to style oversized clothes: