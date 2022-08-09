Kartik Aaryan to Kiara, B'wood celebs papped in Mumbai

NEW DELHI: Bollywood stars including Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, Saiee Manjrekar, Vijay Varma, Kubra Sait and Urvashi Rautela were recently snapped by the paparazzi in different areas of the city.
Kartik Aaryan, who has been riding high on the success of his last release 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' was snapped leaving a fitness studio in Juhu. He was wearing a blue hoodie and jogger pants.
'Shershaah' star Kiara Advani was seen at a photography studio in Juhu. She looked absolutely mesmerising in a white printed shirt and blue denim shorts.
South actor Saiee Manjrekar, who made her Bollywood debut with the Salman Khan starrer 'Dabangg 3', was also papped at Juhu, wearing a traditional olive-white suit.
Actor Vijay Varma was clicked spotted outside Matrix Studio in Mumbai’s Santacruz area. He had donned a camouflage T-shirt and dark blue jeans.
Kubra Sait of the 'Sacred Games' fame was seen outside a yoga class in Bandra. She was dressed for the occasion in a comfy attire.
Urvashi Rautela looked completely stunning in her ethnic pink coloured printed Salwar suit. She was papped at the Sun-n-Sand hotel in Juhu.
