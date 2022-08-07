Fashion

National Handloom Day 2022: Celebs who aced Indian weaves

To mark this occasion take a look at the top Bollywood celebrities who aced the traditional attires.
ANI

NEW DELHI: The National Handloom Day has been observed on August 7 every year since 2015 to commemorate the launch of the Swadeshi Movement in 1905.

To mark this occasion take a look at the top Bollywood celebrities who aced the traditional attires.

Deepika Padukone

Actor Deepika Padukone looked drop-dead gorgeous in a green and gold silk saree by celebrity designer Sabyasachi back in 2018 at the Harvard India Conference.

This look of the ‘Gehraiyaan’ actor gathered all the eyeballs and was appreciated by the netizens.

Vidya Balan

Talking about traditional looks, the actor who never fails to ace the saree look is Vidya Balan.

The ‘Tumhari Sullu’ actor frequently shares her pictures in ethnic outfits. She recently shared her new elegant look in a simple blue saree on top of a beige deep-neck blouse designed by Urvashi Kaur.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

South actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu never fails to impress the audience with her new ethnic wear.

The ‘Family Man 2’ actor looked absolutely beautiful in a pink and green long suit designed by Mrunalini Rao.

Priyanka Chopra

The desi girl Priyanka Chopra, opted for an Assamese traditional wear Mekhela Chhador, back in time when she was the brand ambassador of Assam.

Whether it be western or traditional outfits, the actor never fails to catch the eyeballs with her amazing attires.

Kangana Ranaut

Bollywood actor Kangan Ranaut opted for a beautiful red and golden silk saree at the 67th National Awards.

Kangana frequently shares her looks in traditional avatars and is also known to promote Indian handlooms.

