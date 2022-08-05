Deepika Padukone glams in all black, spotted in Mumbai

The actor clearly loves the colour black and made sure to rock it in style. Deepika hugged her sister with whom she was going to have dinner
She was dressed in a black-themed athleisure which Deepika had paired with white sneakers.
Deepika was all smiles as she posed for the paps while standing beside her sister.
Apart from 'Pathaan', Deepika also has 'The Intern' alongside Amitabh Bachchan and 'Project K' with Prabhas.
