Kartik Aaryan looks dapper in casual outfit: Check pics

Actor Kartik Aaryan was papped coming out of his luxury SUV car which he recently bought.
The ‘Dhamaka’ actor donned a beige-coloured funky sweatshirt, paired up with black shredded jeans and sneakers. He accessorized his look with slim black shades and a wristwatch.
The actor was all smiles at the location and greeted the paps with his cute smile and an open heart.
He was seen clicking pictures with his fans at the office and also created a fun video with a female fan in front of the shutterbugs.
He will be next seen in Ekta Kapoor’s ‘Freddy’ alongside Alaya F, ‘Shehzada’ with Kriti Sanon, Hansal Mehta’s ‘Captain India,’ ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ with Kiara Advani and also in director Kabir Khan’s next untitled film.
