Fashion

Chapter One: When fashion assembles

The pop-up focused on celebrating fashion and lifestyle and showcased over 32 brands.
(From right) Shambhavi Reddy, Madhu Saran, Sherya, Richa khema and Ruchi
(From right) Shambhavi Reddy, Madhu Saran, Sherya, Richa khema and Ruchi
Dt Next Bureau

CHENNAI: Chapter One, a pop-up curated by Shika Reddy and Snigdha Reddy, had its first edition in the city on July 30 at The Folly, Amethyst, Royapettah.

The pop-up focused on celebrating fashion and lifestyle and showcased over 32 brands.

Snigha and Shika
Snigha and Shika

Baise Gaba, Love Kiki, Kavya Singh Kundu, Poshaak, Jajaabor, and Richa Khemka among many others were part of the pop-up.

Many celebrities and socialites attended the event.

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

Fashion
lifestyle
Brands
fashion assembles
Chapter One

Related Stories

No stories found.
DT next
www.dtnext.in