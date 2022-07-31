Chapter One: When fashion assembles

CHENNAI: Chapter One, a pop-up curated by Shika Reddy and Snigdha Reddy, had its first edition in the city on July 30 at The Folly, Amethyst, Royapettah.
The pop-up focused on celebrating fashion and lifestyle and showcased over 32 brands.
Baise Gaba, Love Kiki, Kavya Singh Kundu, Poshaak, Jajaabor, and Richa Khemka among many others were part of the pop-up.
Many celebrities and socialites attended the event.
